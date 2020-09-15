By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Bites Blackcurrant & Beetroot 5 X 18G

£ 2.40
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Gently baked fruit and veg shapes with apple, pear, carrot, beetroot and blackcurrant.
  • Sea Life
  • UK aquariums
  • Kids go free
  • Free child ticket with this voucher
  • This voucher gives Free Child entry with a full priced adult ticket purchased at the entrance of all Sea Life Aquariums in the UK.
  • Only one child per voucher. Offer valid until 7th May 2021. This voucher cannot be used with any other promotion, advance tickets or tickets bought online or on the phone. Check full T&C at visitsealife.com
  • Voucher Code: V10255
  • Did you know
  • Octopuses have 3 hearts
  • Fun Fact
  • As hermit crabs grow, they need to find a bigger shell to live in
  • Just fruit
  • Just veg absolutely nothing else
  • We never use concentrates, only whole fruit & veg
  • 2/3 fruit, 1/3 veg
  • 1 pack = the same amount of sugar as a small apple*
  • *Data from McCance and Widdowson [coFID 2015] for 1 small apple (70g)
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
  • 100% fruit & veg
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Never from concentrates
  • No nut ingredients
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 90G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apples, Pears, Carrots, Beetroot, Blackcurrants, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 207g of Apples, 207g of Pears, 147g of Carrots, 86g of Beetroot and 53g of Blackcurrants per 100g of BEAR Fruit & Veg Bites

Warnings

  • Suitable for cubs of 36 months+ always supervise

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • The Big Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (18g)
Energy 1121 kJ202 kJ
-268 kcal48 kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 57g10g
of which sugars**34g6.1g
Fibre 12g2.2g
Protein 3.1g0.6g
Salt 0g0g
**contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

Suitable for cubs of 36 months+ always supervise

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

