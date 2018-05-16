Tesco Smoked Bacon Topped Loin Joint 800G

- Energy1096kJ 261kcal13%
- Fat11.4g16%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 746kJ / 178kcal
Product Description
- Boneless rindless loin of pork with added water wrapped in smoked bacon.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Tender pork loin joint wrapped in beechwood smoked bacon
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (87%), Water, Smoked Streaky Bacon (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Cornflour, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 1hr 20mins Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting. Place joint on a lined tray and loosely cover with foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour, remove foil and cook for a further 20 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (147g**)
|Energy
|746kJ / 178kcal
|1096kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|25.4g
|37.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 588g.
|-
|-
