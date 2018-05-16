By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Northern Dough Co. Brioche Dough 2X220g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Northern Dough Co. Brioche Dough 2X220g
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • For loads of other mouth-watering brioche ideas head to our website or find us @northerndoughco.
  • Discover what else you can do with our dough
  • Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @northerndough
  • Join the Northern Dough Co kitchen revolution by sharing your creations with us!
  • Instagram #doughityourway
  • Read about us and our story at northerndoughco.com
  • For Hands that Love to Make
  • We started The Northern Dough Co because we love all things bakery - the making as much as the munching. Getting our hands on the dough, shaping it, seeing it rise, and the smell of freshly baked bread filling the kitchen. It's more than great bread, it's a great experience - and it's one we wanted to share.
  • (The dough duo) Amy & Chris
  • Both inner and outer packaging 100% recyclable
  • Bake-It-Yourself with Our Shortcut to Freshly Baked Brioche
  • Bake a Choc-Filled Tear N Share
  • Burger Buns to Fill Your Tum
  • Makes 2 Sharable Loaves
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Wheat (Gluten), Milk and Egg.

Storage

Keep frozen, defrost fully before use. Store chilled once defrosted and use within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the UK with pride

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Dough It
  • Classic Brioche Sharing Loaf
  • You may need:
  • + Chocolate chips or other goodies to decorate
  • + Egg or milk to glaze
  • + Loaf tin.
  • 1. Defrost
  • Leaving the dough in the wrapper, defrost in the fridge overnight, or at room temperature for at least 4 hours. As the dough comes to life, you'll notice it rise and grow a little - this is completely normal.
  • 2. Create
  • To make a brioche sharing loaf, you'll need 1 doughball.
  • 3. Shape
  • Grease or line your loaf tin. If you're adding choc chips, flatten the dough a little, press a handful into the surface, fold over and repeat - this will ensure they're evenly spread. Split the dough into 6 even pieces and shape into balls. Place in your tin, in 2 rows of 3.
  • 4. Rise
  • Cover and leave to rise in a warm place, until double in size (approx. 3 hours).
  • 5. Heat
  • Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas Mark 4.
  • 6. Bake
  • Glaze with milk/ beaten egg. Bake for 20 mins until golden brown. Enjoy!
  • Want to Make the Ultimate Buttery Brioche?
  • Thaw, shape & rise, bake & enjoy
  • The best brioche is enjoyed fresh from the oven and starts with a butter-rich dough - which takes time to master! So, we've done the fiddly bit for you, creating a dough that's ready to shape, rise and bake in no time at all. Pop it in the oven and you're well on your way to buttery bouncy brioche heaven.

Name and address

  • The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
  • PO Box 2072,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 9DA.

Return to

  • The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
  • PO Box 2072,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 9DA.

Net Contents

2 x 220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy1343kJ/317kcal
Total Fat11.1g
Of which saturates6.7g
Carbohydrates49.5g
Of which sugars5.9g
Fibre2.4g
Protein8.5g
Salt1.14g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here