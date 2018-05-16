Northern Dough Co. Brioche Dough 2X220g

Product Description
- For loads of other mouth-watering brioche ideas head to our website or find us @northerndoughco.
- Discover what else you can do with our dough
- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @northerndough
- Join the Northern Dough Co kitchen revolution by sharing your creations with us!
- Instagram #doughityourway
- Read about us and our story at northerndoughco.com
- For Hands that Love to Make
- We started The Northern Dough Co because we love all things bakery - the making as much as the munching. Getting our hands on the dough, shaping it, seeing it rise, and the smell of freshly baked bread filling the kitchen. It's more than great bread, it's a great experience - and it's one we wanted to share.
- (The dough duo) Amy & Chris
- Both inner and outer packaging 100% recyclable
- Bake-It-Yourself with Our Shortcut to Freshly Baked Brioche
- Bake a Choc-Filled Tear N Share
- Burger Buns to Fill Your Tum
- Makes 2 Sharable Loaves
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Wheat (Gluten), Milk and Egg.
Storage
Keep frozen, defrost fully before use. Store chilled once defrosted and use within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the UK with pride
Preparation and Usage
- How to Dough It
- Classic Brioche Sharing Loaf
- You may need:
- + Chocolate chips or other goodies to decorate
- + Egg or milk to glaze
- + Loaf tin.
- 1. Defrost
- Leaving the dough in the wrapper, defrost in the fridge overnight, or at room temperature for at least 4 hours. As the dough comes to life, you'll notice it rise and grow a little - this is completely normal.
- 2. Create
- To make a brioche sharing loaf, you'll need 1 doughball.
- 3. Shape
- Grease or line your loaf tin. If you're adding choc chips, flatten the dough a little, press a handful into the surface, fold over and repeat - this will ensure they're evenly spread. Split the dough into 6 even pieces and shape into balls. Place in your tin, in 2 rows of 3.
- 4. Rise
- Cover and leave to rise in a warm place, until double in size (approx. 3 hours).
- 5. Heat
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas Mark 4.
- 6. Bake
- Glaze with milk/ beaten egg. Bake for 20 mins until golden brown. Enjoy!
- Want to Make the Ultimate Buttery Brioche?
- Thaw, shape & rise, bake & enjoy
- The best brioche is enjoyed fresh from the oven and starts with a butter-rich dough - which takes time to master! So, we've done the fiddly bit for you, creating a dough that's ready to shape, rise and bake in no time at all. Pop it in the oven and you're well on your way to buttery bouncy brioche heaven.
Name and address
- The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
- PO Box 2072,
- Preston,
- PR5 9DA.
Return to
- The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
- PO Box 2072,
- Preston,
- PR5 9DA.
Net Contents
2 x 220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1343kJ/317kcal
|Total Fat
|11.1g
|Of which saturates
|6.7g
|Carbohydrates
|49.5g
|Of which sugars
|5.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|8.5g
|Salt
|1.14g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020