By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barefoot White Zinfandel Wine & Glass Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Barefoot White Zinfandel Wine & Glass Gift Set
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Barefoot White Zinfandel Wine & Glass Gift Set
  • Barefoot™ White Zinfandel
  • Wine of the USA
  • 1.6 UK Units per bottle
  • This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
  • Please enjoy this product responsibly.
  • Always drink in moderation.
  • Wine of the USA

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Units

1.6

ABV

8.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wine Glass
  • Please wash glass thoroughly before use.
  • This glass is not suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here