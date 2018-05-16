Product Description
- Barefoot White Zinfandel Wine & Glass Gift Set
- Barefoot™ White Zinfandel
- Wine of the USA
- 1.6 UK Units per bottle
- This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
- Please enjoy this product responsibly.
- Always drink in moderation.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Alcohol Units
1.6
ABV
8.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Wine Glass
- Please wash glass thoroughly before use.
- This glass is not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
