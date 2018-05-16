By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schar Gluten Free Pain Au Chocolat 4 Pack 260G

Schar Gluten Free Pain Au Chocolat 4 Pack 260G
£ 3.00
£1.16/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten free frozen pastry with chocolate filling. Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten.
  • Rain Forest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa
  • Cross Grain Symbol - IT-016-296
  • Flaky Temptation Filled with Chocolate and Made from Delicate Puff Pastry
  • Source of Fibre
  • Pack size: 260G
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wheat Starch, Vegetable Margarine (Palm Fat, Rape Seed Oil, Water, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Salt, Natural Flavour), Water, Dark Chocolate 13% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass 44.5%*, Cocoa Butter*, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour), Egg**, Vegetable Fibres (Chicory, Pysllium), Dextrose, Rice Flour, Raising Agents: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Egg** White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Yeast, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavour, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, *Barn Eggs, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May also contains traces of Nuts and Mustard.

Storage

Do not refreeze after the product has defrosted: store in the fridge, and consume within one day.At -18°C best before

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook before eating. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°C for 8 minutes.

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
  • Winkelau 9,
  • 39014 Burgstall,
  • Postal (BZ),
  • Italy.

Return to

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g65 g = 1 Pain% RI*** per / pro 65 g
Energy 1453 kJ944 kJ
-347 kcal226 kcal11 %
Fat 15 g9,9 g14 %
of which saturates 8,3 g5,4 g27 %
Carbohydrate 46 g30 g11 %
of which sugars 13 g8,8 g10 %
Fibre 6,5 g4,2 g-
Protein 3,7 g2,4 g5 %
Salt 1,1 g0,71 g12 %
***Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

