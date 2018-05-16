Schar Gluten Free Pain Au Chocolat 4 Pack 260G
Product Description
- Gluten free frozen pastry with chocolate filling. Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten.
- Rain Forest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa
- Cross Grain Symbol - IT-016-296
- Flaky Temptation Filled with Chocolate and Made from Delicate Puff Pastry
- Source of Fibre
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wheat Starch, Vegetable Margarine (Palm Fat, Rape Seed Oil, Water, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Salt, Natural Flavour), Water, Dark Chocolate 13% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass 44.5%*, Cocoa Butter*, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour), Egg**, Vegetable Fibres (Chicory, Pysllium), Dextrose, Rice Flour, Raising Agents: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Egg** White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Yeast, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavour, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, *Barn Eggs, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May also contains traces of Nuts and Mustard.
Storage
Do not refreeze after the product has defrosted: store in the fridge, and consume within one day.At -18°C best before
Preparation and Usage
- Cook before eating. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°C for 8 minutes.
Name and address
- Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
- Winkelau 9,
- 39014 Burgstall,
- Postal (BZ),
- Italy.
Return to
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|65 g = 1 Pain
|% RI*** per / pro 65 g
|Energy
|1453 kJ
|944 kJ
|-
|347 kcal
|226 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|15 g
|9,9 g
|14 %
|of which saturates
|8,3 g
|5,4 g
|27 %
|Carbohydrate
|46 g
|30 g
|11 %
|of which sugars
|13 g
|8,8 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|6,5 g
|4,2 g
|-
|Protein
|3,7 g
|2,4 g
|5 %
|Salt
|1,1 g
|0,71 g
|12 %
|***Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
