Pedigree Christmas Stocking Tasty Treats 367G
New
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Share in the festive spirit with this dog Christmas stocking. This selection of Pedigree dog treats for Christmas is designed with your pet in mind, keeping them busy throughout the festive period with dog chews, delicious low-fat doggy treats and Pedigree Dentastix to help encourage your canine's oral health.
- Delicious, low-fat dog treats - Pedigree Jumbone dog chews cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.
- Succulent bitesize dog treats - Pedigree Tasty Minis are delicious little treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures.
- Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time.
- Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dog chew sticks are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support canine gum health.
- Tasty, chewy twists - Pedigree Rodeo dog chews have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog treats, dog chews and dental treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel your canines exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- Includes: 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily (3 chews)
- Pack size: 367G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Pedigree® Rodeo™ with Beef
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 7 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 13 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Pedigree® Jumbone™ Beef and Poultry Flavours
- Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 2 chews per week. Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck flavour
- Feeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 cube per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 cubes per day. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 8 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 11 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Pedigree® Dentastix™
- Feeding instructions: Medium dogs, e.g. a Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Be sure to enclose the pack when sending an enquiry.
Net Contents
367g ℮
- Includes: 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily (3 chews)
- Rode with Beef 4 Stick: 70 g ℮
- Jumbone 1 Chew: 90 g ℮
- Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes: 130 g ℮
- Dentastix 3 Pieces: 77 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.3% Dried Beef Liver Powder, equivalent to 2.2% Beef and 1.1% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent 2.5% Poultry), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Herbs
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 6.7 Fat content: 2.0 Inorganic matter: 4.4 Crude fibre: 1.5 Moisture: 16.0 Calcium: 0.50 Omega 3 fatty acids: 717 mg/kg Energy: 301 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 3570 IU Vitamin E: 35.7 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 10.7 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- Includes: 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily (3 chews)
- Rode with Beef 4 Stick: 70 g ℮
- Jumbone 1 Chew: 90 g ℮
- Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes: 130 g ℮
- Dentastix 3 Pieces: 77 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 2.7% Dried Beef Liver Powder, equivalent to 4% Beef), Various Sugars, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Seeds, Herbs
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 23.0 Fat content: 3.5 Inorganic matter: 5.7 Crude fibre: 1.5 Moisture: 17.8 Calcium: 0.80 Omega 3 fatty acids: 5.5 mg/kg Energy: 303 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 4512 IU Vitamin E: 45.1 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 13.5 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- Includes: 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily (3 chews)
- Rode with Beef 4 Stick: 70 g ℮
- Jumbone 1 Chew: 90 g ℮
- Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes: 130 g ℮
- Dentastix 3 Pieces: 77 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9.6 Fat content: 1.8 Inorganic matter: 5.7 Crude fibre: 0.40 Energy: 320 kcal/100 g Vitamin E: 1365 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate heptahydrate) 190 mg Chicken flavour: 45.9 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Sensory additives: -
- Includes: 1x Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (4 pieces), 1x Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck Flavour Chunks, 1x Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and 1x Pedigree Dentastix Daily (3 chews)
- Rode with Beef 4 Stick: 70 g ℮
- Jumbone 1 Chew: 90 g ℮
- Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes: 130 g ℮
- Dentastix 3 Pieces: 77 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken and 1% Duck), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Seeds, Herbs
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 20.5 Fat content: 11.0 Inorganic matter: 8.5 Crude fibre: 2.5 Moisture: 14.5 Calcium: 1.7 Omega 3 fatty acids: 570 mg/kg Energy: 333 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 5000 IU Vitamin E: 50.0 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.0 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020