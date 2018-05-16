By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Menabrea Birra Bionda Premium Lager 500Ml

Menabrea Birra Bionda Premium Lager 500Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Aged for 30 days for a superior flavour using only finest ingredients.
  • 2.4 UK Units per bottle
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units per week for both men & women
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Gold Medal Winner - World Beer Championships Chicago, Illinois - USA
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (EU), Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.4

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Menabrea Spa,
  • via Ramella Germanin 4,
  • Biella-13900,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Birra Menabrea Spa,
  • via Ramella Germanin 4,
  • Biella-13900,
  • Italia.
  • www.menabrea.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

