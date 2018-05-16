Menabrea Birra Bionda Premium Lager 500Ml
New
Product Description
- Premium Lager
- Aged for 30 days for a superior flavour using only finest ingredients.
- 2.4 UK Units per bottle
- Know Your Limits
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units per week for both men & women
- Please Drink Responsibly
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Gold Medal Winner - World Beer Championships Chicago, Illinois - USA
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (EU), Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Birra Menabrea Spa,
- via Ramella Germanin 4,
- Biella-13900,
- Italia.
- www.menabrea.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
