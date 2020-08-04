Flora Plant Butter Salted 250G

Product Description
- 79% vegetable fat spread
- For more information see www.flora.com
- Food is nothing without great flavour, so we are proud to bring you a 100% plant-based butter alternative that is better for the planet but most crucially, tastes delicious. Flora Plant Butter alternative is dairy free, and it does everything dairy butter does. With its creamy, buttery flavour - perfect for cooking, baking, frying and spreading but with 50% less carbon emissions, which is the equivalent saved energy of charging your smart phone 220 times by switching just one 250g pack! *
- Flora Plant Butter is suitable for vegetarians, vegans and contains no artificial colours and flavours.
- *Based on peer reviewed comparative lifecycle assessments conducted by Quantis in 2020 of Flora Plant compared with dairy butter in UK. Switching from one 250g pack of dairy butter to a 250g pack of Flora Plant saves 1.8 kg CO2eq.
- RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil, Certified 4-1117-19-100-08
- Flora and Flora Plant are trademarks of Upfield.
- 100% plant based
- Vegan Friendly
- Free from dairy & lactose
- Made from 100% naturally sourced plant ingredients
- Rich and creamy alternative to dairy butter
- Great for baking, cooking, spreading & frying
- Absolutely free from preservatives, artificial colours and flavours
- This paper wrapper is 100% paper and 100% biodegradable
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Plant Oils (Sustainable Palm1, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Filtered Water, Sea Salt (1.7%), Fava Bean Preparation, Plant-Based Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings
Storage
Best Before End: See side of pack. Keep chilled (2-7°C).
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Upfield UK,
- PO Box 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU.
Return to
- Upfield UK,
- PO Box 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2932 kJ/701 kcal
|Fat
|79 g
|of which saturates
|47 g
|Carbohydrates
|0,5 g
|of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Salt
|1,7 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020