Tesco Sweet Lemon & Parsley Smoked Mackerel Strips 200G

Product Description
- Skin on boneless hot smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) strips with sweet lemon and parsley seasoning.
- Quality Seafood product produced by 4th Generation Family Business. Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic. Hand filleted, boneless and gently smoked using beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Topped with sweet lemon and parsley seasoning. Enjoy hot or cold. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- N/A
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mackerel (Fish) (96%), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Caster Sugar, Ground Lemon Peel, Dried Parsley, Lemon Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland, Caught in the North East Atlantic
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.
For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|1371kJ / 330kcal
|1371kJ / 330kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|25.4g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.6g
|21.6g
|Salt
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|3670mg
|3670mg
|Vitamin D
|3.70µg (74%NRV)
|3.70µg (74%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
