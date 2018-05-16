By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Lemon & Parsley Smoked Mackerel Strips 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1371kJ 330kcal
    17%
  • Fat25.4g
    36%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Skin on boneless hot smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) strips with sweet lemon and parsley seasoning.
  • Quality Seafood product produced by 4th Generation Family Business. Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic. Hand filleted, boneless and gently smoked using beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Topped with sweet lemon and parsley seasoning. Enjoy hot or cold. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mackerel (Fish) (96%), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Caster Sugar, Ground Lemon Peel, Dried Parsley, Lemon Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland, Caught in the North East Atlantic

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

    For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy1371kJ / 330kcal1371kJ / 330kcal
Fat25.4g25.4g
Saturates6.2g6.2g
Carbohydrate3.6g3.6g
Sugars2.4g2.4g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein21.6g21.6g
Salt2.3g2.3g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)3670mg3670mg
Vitamin D3.70µg (74%NRV)3.70µg (74%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

