Limehouse Apple and Cinnamon Gin 70cl

Very good with ice and Prosecco.
Fantastic taste
wow my absolute favourite drink of all time! the flavours are fantastic and so so tasty! I got this for a little family get together and they have all been hooked since I really can't wait to try the other flavours because the quality and taste is unreal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastes like Christmas!
This gin is absolutely perfect paired with lemonade - it is a very Christmassy drink! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
I have always been a Vodka drinker. but really wanted to try Gin so glad that I did. Open the bottle and try some of this Apple and Cinnamon Gin Neat was very happy with the flavour. I am not a big tonic fan some mixed the gin with lemonade instead. This gin was full of flavour and the after taste was just as nice. This has not turned me from a Vodka drinker to a flavoured gin drinker. Give this a go you wont be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
tasty
I’m a huge fan of gin and this one is very tasty. Is something that reminds me of Christmas. Apples and cinnamon compliment each other. I like to mix it with tonic water and fresh sliced apple. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A gorgeous autumnal drink
This gin is fab for autumn and winter seasons, although the crisp apple taste is more dominant their is an after warmth from the cinnamon, tasted lovely with tonic, also has a lovely illustrated label, a must for any gin bar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I love gin and this flavour doesn’t disappoint, you can taste more of the apple then the cinnamon and has a lovely aroma when drinking.Nice refreshing drink and comes in a old style looking bottle - will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very floral
Personally not for me.. If you like a pretty floral taste then you will enjoy this.. I drunk this with lemonade not tonic.. it may taste better with tonic but personally will not try with Tonic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice one
I never tried flavoured gin and this one taste like Christmas, apple and cinnamon it’s a perfect combination, it’s not too strong, taste even better when is cold so if you are a gin lover this one is definitely worth a try ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not bad
To start off I'm not a huge gin fan however I did have some with lemonade and the taste was actually lovely and not overly face crunching strong, I gave my partner a taste as he enjoys the occasional gin and he loved it so he will more than likely purchase in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]