Simple Kind To Skin Cocnut Water Fface Mask 25G

4.7(59)
SIMPLE KIND TO SKIN COCNUT WTR FFACE MASK 25G
Give your skin a combination of hydration and glowing benefits with Simple Kind to Skin Coconut Water Hydrating Sheet Mask. Inspired by Korean skincare rituals, this mask was specially designed with hydrating actives to give your skin 30 days of moisturisation in just one use. It is infused with coconut water, a blend of 8% prebiotic and probiotic ferment, and vitamin B5 - the perfect combination of skin-loving ingredients that are gentle and kind to skin, making it perfect for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin. This face sheet mask is made from soft, biodegradable fibres to perfectly hug your face to effectively nourish and hydrate your skin. Our sheet mask contains no skin-harmful ingredients like artificial perfumes, colours, alcohol, mineral oils or harsh chemicals that could lead to skin irritation. It is vegan and certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.Treat yourself to a hydrating facial treatment with this easy-to-use sheet face mask and enjoy your healthy-looking and balanced skin. First, remove the mask from the sachet and gently unfold. Then, place the mask on previously cleansed skin. Leave on for 15 minutes and gently peel it off. Massage to absorb the excess product into your skin. No need to rinse. Use once or twice a week. Try other Simple Kind to Skin face masks, including Phyto-Gel Semi-Dry Soothing Sheet Mask or De-Stress Sheet Mask and choose the best face mask for you.
Simple Kind to Skin Coconut Water Hydrating Sheet Mask gives you 30 days worth of moisturiser in just one useThis full face mask is infused with coconut water, a blend of 8% prebiotic & probiotic ferment, and vitamin B5 and is suitable for sensitive skinOur sheet mask contains hydrating actives for healthy-looking, balanced and glowing skinThis hydrating sheet mask is inspired by Korean skincare rituals and is made in KoreaSimple Coconut Water Hydrating Sheet Mask is made from soft, biodegradable fibres to perfectly hug your faceOur face mask contains no artificial colours or perfumes, no harsh chemicals, no alcohol, no mineral oils, and is non-animal derived
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Betaine, Hydroxyacetophenone, Polyglyceryl-6 Stearate, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tromethamine, Caffeine, Allantoin, Lactobacillus Ferment***, Caprylyl Glycol, Silica, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polyglyceryl-6 Behenate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Polyacrylate, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Sucrose, 1, 2-Hexanediol. (***derived from coconut)

Produce of

Korea (Republic Of [South] Korea)

Net Contents

1 ℮

Preparation and Usage

1• Remove the mask from the sachet and gently unfold. Place the mask over cleansed skin. 2•Leave for 15 mins and gently peel off the mask. 3•Massage to absorb the excess product into your skin or use a cotton pad to remove. No need to rinse. Use once or twice a week.

