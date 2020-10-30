By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitworths Californian Raisins 400G

1(1)Write a review
Whitworths Californian Raisins 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

New

Product Description

  • Raisins.
  • For more great ideas visit us at www.whitworths.com
  • Recycle or Reuse
  • Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Please Recycle Me!
  • For kerbside collection please check with your local council.
  • California's Sweet Gems
  • Good by Nature, Good for You
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, reseal and use by best before date. For BBE see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • There's are lots of great ways to enjoy your raisins...
  • Sprinkled over porridge, great as a tasty snack and tossed into a carrot salad

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 13 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Although every care has been made to remove stalks, some may remain

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (As Sold)30g serving (As Sold)
Energy1245kJ374kJ
-293kcal88kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.3g20.8g
of which sugars*69.3g20.8g
Fibre3.9g1.2g
Protein2.1g0.6g
Salt0.15g0.05g
This pack contains approx. 13 servings--
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING Although every care has been made to remove stalks, some may remain

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A poor oil contaminated substitute for the Sun-mai

1 stars

A poor oil contaminated substitute for the Sun-maid variety they’re replacing. I’ll go elsewhere.

Usually bought next

Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Tesco Morello Flavoured Glace Cherries 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Whitworths Extra Juicy Sultanas 325G

£ 2.00
£6.16/kg

Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G

£ 0.80
£4.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here