Tesco Finest British Beef Burger Kit 404G
- Energy2189kJ 522kcal26%
- Fat22.7g32%
- Saturates10.0g50%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 281kcal
Product Description
- 2 Beef steak mince burgers with brioche style bread rolls, cheese melts and a sachet of fried onions.
- Tesco Finest Beef Burger Kit
- Two Finest* beef burgers with brioche style buns, crispy onions and an American style cheese.
- Pack size: 404G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST
Beef Burgers
Beef (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Brioche Roll
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Free Range Liquid Egg.
Cheese Melt
Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (contains Thickener: Cornflour), Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Gherkin, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Mustard Powder, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Turmeric, Ground White Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Salt.
Crispy Onion
Onion, Palm Oil, Buckwheat, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove the cheese melts from the burgers and place to one side for later use. Place burgers under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. During the final five minutes of cooking place the cheese melts on top of the burger and continue to grill. Cook for the remaining five minutes (do not turn). Chilled: 12-15 mins
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Net Contents
404g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger with cheese melt and crispy onions (186g**)
|Energy
|1177kJ / 281kcal
|2189kJ / 522kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|22.7g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|49.8g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|15.4g
|28.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 404g typically weighs 372g.
|-
|-
Safety information
