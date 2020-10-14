By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest British Beef Burger Kit 404G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest British Beef Burger Kit 404G
£ 6.00
£14.86/kg

Offer

One burger with cheese melt and crispy onions
  • Energy2189kJ 522kcal
    26%
  • Fat22.7g
    32%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Beef steak mince burgers with brioche style bread rolls, cheese melts and a sachet of fried onions.
  • Tesco Finest Beef Burger Kit
  • Two Finest* beef burgers with brioche style buns, crispy onions and an American style cheese.
  • Pack size: 404G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST


Beef Burgers

Beef (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Brioche Roll  

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Free Range Liquid Egg.

Cheese Melt  

Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (contains Thickener: Cornflour), Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Gherkin, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Mustard Powder, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Turmeric, Ground White Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Salt.

Crispy Onion

Onion, Palm Oil, Buckwheat, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove the cheese melts from the burgers and place to one side for later use. Place burgers under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. During the final five minutes of cooking place the cheese melts on top of the burger and continue to grill. Cook for the remaining five minutes (do not turn). Chilled: 12-15 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

404g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger with cheese melt and crispy onions (186g**)
Energy1177kJ / 281kcal2189kJ / 522kcal
Fat12.2g22.7g
Saturates5.4g10.0g
Carbohydrate26.8g49.8g
Sugars3.2g6.0g
Fibre1.0g1.9g
Protein15.4g28.6g
Salt1.2g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 404g typically weighs 372g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

