Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g

Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g
£ 2.89
£4.02/100g
1 x bar (24g)
  • Energy366 kJ 87 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.4 g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7 g
    9%
  • Sugars1.0 g
    1%
  • Salt0.27 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1523kJ

Product Description

  • Snack bar with caramel flavour crispy base, caramel flavour soft layer (22%), crispy pieces (1.5%) and a chocolate flavour coating (21%), with sweeteners.
  • 3 individually wrapped high protein, low sugar high fibre bars
  • Irresistible great taste with 10g protein, 1g sugar and only 90 calories
  • A layer of chewy crisps with a caramel flavoured sauce, all covered in a chocolate flavoured coating
  • Your protein snack when hAnger strikes on the go!
  • Not suitable for vegetarians + Per bar
  • © General Mills
Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Milk Proteins, Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Water, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Egg, Wheat, Sesame Seeds and Sulphites.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

Number of uses

Contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

Net Contents

3 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x bar (24g)%* (24g)
Energy1523kJ366kJ
-363kcal87kcal4%
Fat10.1g2.4g3%
of which saturates7.2g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate17.9g4.3g2%
of which sugars4.0g1.0g1%
Fibre16.8g4.0g-
Protein41.8g10.0g20%
Salt1.11g0.27g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 4000 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
Contains 3 portions---

Not nice at all and really disappointing. Horrible

1 stars

Not nice at all and really disappointing. Horrible aftertaste. You can eat something much nicer for 87 calories.

Not tasty

3 stars

Its not very tasty, but its low in sugar and high in protein which is good

Great product, However the product does not contai

5 stars

Great product, However the product does not contain nuts and has been advertised as caramel and nuts when there is no nuts in the ingredients? This can be misleading information for customers.

Love it

5 stars

Favourite low calorie, high protein snack and It tastes so good! I highly recommend microwaving it for 15 seconds and pairing with some low calorie ice cream for the perfect dessert

