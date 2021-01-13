Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g

Not nice at all and really disappointing. Horrible
Not nice at all and really disappointing. Horrible aftertaste. You can eat something much nicer for 87 calories.
Not tasty
Its not very tasty, but its low in sugar and high in protein which is good
Great product, However the product does not contain nuts and has been advertised as caramel and nuts when there is no nuts in the ingredients? This can be misleading information for customers.
Love it
Favourite low calorie, high protein snack and It tastes so good! I highly recommend microwaving it for 15 seconds and pairing with some low calorie ice cream for the perfect dessert