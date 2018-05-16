By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Capri Sun No Added Sugar Multi Vitamin Juice 8X200ml

Capri Sun No Added Sugar Multi Vitamin Juice 8X200ml
£ 2.95
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Fruit Juice Drink with Sweetener and Vitamins C, B3, E, B6, B1, Biotin
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Carton - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Pouch - Don't Recycle
  • Manufactured under licence of Capri Sun GmbH, Rudolf-Wild-Str. 86-98, D-69214 Eppelheim
  • CAPRI-SUN® and the Pouch Shape TM are trademarks of the Capri Sun group
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occuring Sugars
  • No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1600ML
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 15.2% (Orange 7.2%, Kiwi 4.4%, Pineapple 2.3%, Passionfruit 1.0%, Lemon 0.3%), Kiwi Puree from Concentrate (0.4%), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Vitamins (C, Niacin, E, B6, Thiamin, Biotin)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: see top or bottom of pouch / see side of packStore in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • www.capri-sun.com/uk/
  • 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml (%1)
Energy 30kJ60kJ
-7kcal14kcal (1%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 1.7g3.4g (1%)
of which sugars 1.4g2.8g (3%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C 12mg2)
Niacin 2.4mg2)
Vitamin E 1.8mg2)
Vitamin B6 0.21mg2)
Thiamin0.17mg2)
Biotin7.5µg2)
1) Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
2)15% Daily reference intake--

