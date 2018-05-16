Capri Sun No Added Sugar Multi Vitamin Juice 8X200ml

Product Description
- Fruit Juice Drink with Sweetener and Vitamins C, B3, E, B6, B1, Biotin
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- This product is allergen free
- Contains natural flavourings
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Carton - Card - Widely Recycled
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- Manufactured under licence of Capri Sun GmbH, Rudolf-Wild-Str. 86-98, D-69214 Eppelheim
- CAPRI-SUN® and the Pouch Shape TM are trademarks of the Capri Sun group
- No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occuring Sugars
- No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 1600ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 15.2% (Orange 7.2%, Kiwi 4.4%, Pineapple 2.3%, Passionfruit 1.0%, Lemon 0.3%), Kiwi Puree from Concentrate (0.4%), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Vitamins (C, Niacin, E, B6, Thiamin, Biotin)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before: see top or bottom of pouch / see side of packStore in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- www.capri-sun.com/uk/
- 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)
Net Contents
8 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml (%1)
|Energy
|30kJ
|60kJ
|-
|7kcal
|14kcal (1%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|3.4g (1%)
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|2.8g (3%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|12mg2)
|Niacin
|2.4mg2)
|Vitamin E
|1.8mg2)
|Vitamin B6
|0.21mg2)
|Thiamin
|0.17mg2)
|Biotin
|7.5µg2)
|1) Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|2)15% Daily reference intake
|-
|-
