Tesco Finest Ribera Del Duero 75Cl
New
- Energy479kJ 115kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Finest Ribera del Duero
- From the high plains on the banks of the Duero river comes this modern expression of the Tempranillo grape. The extreme temperatures give intense red fruit flavours, while maturation in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 months provides structure and delicate spice notes. A versatile food wine, try it with roast pork or wild mushrooms. Store in a cool, dark place.
- 10.9 UK Units per bottle
- 1.8 UK units per 125ml glass
- Fruity & medium bodied
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite, Ammonium Bisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A modern expression of the Tempranillo grape with intense red fruit flavours. The maturation in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 months provides structure and delicate spice notes. A versatile food wine, try it with roast pork or wild mushrooms
Region of Origin
Ribera del Duero
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Bodegas Portia
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tempranillo
Vinification Details
- Bodegas Portia is a state of the art modern winery designed by British architects Foster & Partners. We use a gravity flow system which avoids the use of pumps to maximise efficiency, whilst minimising any damage to the grapes so the wine can preserve all the strength, intense fruit flavour and character of Tempranillo grapes from Ribera del Duero. The Ebeia is fermented at a temperature of 26 °c and aged for a minimum of 7 months in French oak barrels.
History
- The worlds of wine, art and architecture unite at Bodegas Portia in the heart of Ribera del Duero. From the high plains on the banks of the Duero river, the vineyards surround our purpose built winery, an architectural icon in the world of wine.
Regional Information
- Grown in the vineyards Roa, Gumiel de Mercado, Sotillo de la Ribera and Villanueva de Gumiel at altitudes of 750-800m. Our vineyards have the highest average elevation in Europe for growing red wine grapes in what is known as the 'Golden Triangle' of Ribera del Duero.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Produced in Spain, Bottled in Spain
Number of uses
6 Servings
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 125ml glass
|per 100ml
|Energy
|479kJ / 115kcal
|383kJ / 92kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
