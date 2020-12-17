By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ribera Del Duero 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Ribera Del Duero 75Cl
per 125ml glass
  • Energy479kJ 115kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Ribera del Duero
  • From the high plains on the banks of the Duero river comes this modern expression of the Tempranillo grape. The extreme temperatures give intense red fruit flavours, while maturation in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 months provides structure and delicate spice notes. A versatile food wine, try it with roast pork or wild mushrooms. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • 10.9 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.8 UK units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Rinse - Recycle
  • ©Tesco 2020
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite, Ammonium Bisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A modern expression of the Tempranillo grape with intense red fruit flavours. The maturation in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 months provides structure and delicate spice notes. A versatile food wine, try it with roast pork or wild mushrooms

Region of Origin

Ribera del Duero

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Portia

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Bodegas Portia is a state of the art modern winery designed by British architects Foster & Partners. We use a gravity flow system which avoids the use of pumps to maximise efficiency, whilst minimising any damage to the grapes so the wine can preserve all the strength, intense fruit flavour and character of Tempranillo grapes from Ribera del Duero. The Ebeia is fermented at a temperature of 26 °c and aged for a minimum of 7 months in French oak barrels.

History

  • The worlds of wine, art and architecture unite at Bodegas Portia in the heart of Ribera del Duero. From the high plains on the banks of the Duero river, the vineyards surround our purpose built winery, an architectural icon in the world of wine.

Regional Information

  • Grown in the vineyards Roa, Gumiel de Mercado, Sotillo de la Ribera and Villanueva de Gumiel at altitudes of 750-800m. Our vineyards have the highest average elevation in Europe for growing red wine grapes in what is known as the 'Golden Triangle' of Ribera del Duero.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Bottled in Spain

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 125ml glassper 100ml
Energy479kJ / 115kcal383kJ / 92kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

