Knorr Mushroom Stock Pot 4X112g Gluten Free

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Concentrated Mushroom Stock
  • Treat your taste buds and add an extra boost of taste to your dishes with Knorr Stock Pot Mushroom 4 x 28g. With quality ingredients and slowly simmered meat juices, the authentic flavours our Mushroom Stock Pot are perfect with dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more.
  • Your family and friends are sure to love the flavour of our Mushroom Stock Pot. On top of the mouth-watering taste, our Mushroom Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750ml of water, you choose whichever way you fancy! Either way, Knorr stock pot will be ready in minutes! Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and have no added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal.
  • Use Knorr Stock Pot to create a delicious, rich accompaniment to your main dish. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover other quality stock pot variants such as Fish and Lamb at www.knorr.co.uk, don’t hesitate to take a look! Looking for some inspiration… why not try our Mushroom Risotto? Combining dried porcini and chestnut mushrooms, it's a treat for the taste buds. To discover this recipe go to www.knorr.com/uk/recipe-ideas/gluten-free-mushroom-risotto.html
  • At Knorr we believe if you cook with a great stock, made with carefully selected ingredients, slowly simmered, with a rich flavour it will taste so good, you may need a bigger table to satisfy all of your friends and family!
  • We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Stir in some serious rich taste with Knorr Stock Pot Mushroom 4 x 28g, Knorr has carefully selected quality ingredients that simply melt in during cooking
  • Knorr Mushroom Stock Pots aim to enhance the natural favour of your dishes, They are bound to bring an irresistible depth of taste to your meals
  • Gluten-free? Yes, of course
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives, phew
  • Each versatile little pot will bring real flavour to a range of vegetarian and meat dishes
  • Did you know, you can either add Knorr Beef Stock Pot directly to your dish, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

Water, glucose syrup, salt, sugar, yeast extract, vegetable oils (palm, sunflower), potassium chloride, mushrooms (2.3%), mushroom juice concentrate (0.6%), flavourings, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), garlic, parsley roots, onion juice concentrate, caramel syrup, maltodextrin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots: Adding directly to your dish, each versatile little pot will enrich gravies, pastas or even stir fries, smoothly melting to bring a full and rich taste. Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water will make a delicious stock for soups, risottos or casseroles. For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)33 kJ35 kJ624 kJ44 kJ
Energy (kcal)8 kcal8 kcal148 kcal10 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.7 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1.2 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)1.5 g1.6 g28 g2 g
of which sugars (g)0.5 g0.6 g10 g0.8 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.6 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.8 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.8 g0.84 g15.1 g1.1 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 127 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----

mrs

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have just tried your mushroom stock pot to make gravy. I can honestly say that it was so gorgeous that i will only be using this flavour stock pot in future. Please don't ever stop making these.

