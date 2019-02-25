Knorr Mushroom Stock Pot 4X112g Gluten Free

mrs
Review from unilever.com
I have just tried your mushroom stock pot to make gravy. I can honestly say that it was so gorgeous that i will only be using this flavour stock pot in future. Please don't ever stop making these.
New
Water, glucose syrup, salt, sugar, yeast extract, vegetable oils (palm, sunflower), potassium chloride, mushrooms (2.3%), mushroom juice concentrate (0.6%), flavourings, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), garlic, parsley roots, onion juice concentrate, caramel syrup, maltodextrin
Store in a cool, dry place.
Italy
112g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|33 kJ
|35 kJ
|624 kJ
|44 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|8 kcal
|8 kcal
|148 kcal
|10 kcal
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|2.7 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.5 g
|1.6 g
|28 g
|2 g
|of which sugars (g)
|0.5 g
|0.6 g
|10 g
|0.8 g
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1.6 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|2.8 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0.8 g
|0.84 g
|15.1 g
|1.1 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 127 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Review from unilever.com
I have just tried your mushroom stock pot to make gravy. I can honestly say that it was so gorgeous that i will only be using this flavour stock pot in future. Please don't ever stop making these.