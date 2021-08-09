We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Twirl Orange Chocolate Bar 43G

Cadbury Twirl Orange Chocolate Bar 43G
£ 0.60
£1.40/100g
Product Description

  • 2 Orange flavoured milk chocolate fingers.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Give this Twirl a whirl
  • Intense Cadbury milk chocolate with an orange hit
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 43G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x Finger = 1 Portion. 2 portions per pack

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Finger (21.5 g):
Energy 2215 kJ (530 kcal)476 kJ (114 kcal)
Fat 29 g6.3 g
of which Saturates 17 g3.6 g
Carbohydrate 58 g13 g
of which Sugars 58 g12 g
Fibre 2.3 g0.5 g
Protein 6.9 g1.5 g
Salt 0.25 g0.05 g
Bloody lovely

5 stars

never tried orange chocolate before. delicious.

