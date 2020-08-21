By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Juice Burst Apple Juice 1L

3(2)Write a review
Juice Burst Apple Juice 1L
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Apple Juice Drink from Concentrate
  • Visit JUICEBURST.com for more information.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Refreshingly No-Nonsense we mean it! A juice drink that Packs A Punch In Your Mouth & Quenches Your Thirst
  • 1/5 in every serving*
  • *Per 150ml serving
  • No Added Sugar**
  • **Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • No Added*** Nonsense
  • ** No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners. Apple ferment, great for cider, not for juice. Therefore we only add preservatives to our apple based juice drinks and we don't add any artificial flavours or sweeteners.
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Once opened keep me in the fridge and consume within 3 days.All good things come to an end. Check the neck for the best before end date.

Produce of

Bottled in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Real Fruit Settles. Shake me!
  • I'm best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Purity Soft Drinks Ltd,
  • WS10 0BU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Purity Soft Drinks Ltd,
  • WS10 0BU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 187 kJ/44 kcal
Fat <0.5 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 11 g
of which sugars 11 g
Fibre <0.5 g
Protein <0.5 g
Salt <0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Didn't like it at all

1 stars

Really tastes of preservative, threw it away.

Nice

5 stars

Wow so nice just brought 50 bottles

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.20
£0.12/100ml

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.20
£0.12/100ml

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 568 Ml, 1 Pint

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.50
£0.88/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pure Apple Juice 4 X 1 Litre

£ 3.00
£0.08/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here