By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sweetpea Banana & Chocolate Gluten Free Muffin Mix 220G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sweetpea Banana & Chocolate Gluten Free Muffin Mix 220G
£ 2.75
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Sweetpea Bana & Choc Gltn/Fr Muffin Mix 220g
  • Connect with us!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Sugar Wise
  • 0 teaspoons of added sugars
  • Our gluten-free Banana & Chocolate Chip Muffin Mix is packed with mighty flaxseed, beautiful banana and powerhouse oats. All of our mixes are full of wholesome ingredients and are easy to prepare. That's how Sweetpea Pantry helps you get the goodness in.
  • We are Sweetpea Pantry and we are passionate about delicious real ingredients and free-from choices. We help you to get nutritious goodness into your meals and snacks, quickly and easily.
  • Have you tried our other Sweetpea Ready Mixes?
  • We make great tasting, easy and wholesome versions of your favourites: pancakes, brownies, energy balls, muffins and flapjack.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper, FSC® C019788
  • Recycle box
  • © Sweetpea Pantry Ltd
  • With Oats & Flax
  • Makes 6 Large Muffins
  • Award Winning
  • Contains Wholegrains
  • Certified free from added sugars
  • High in Fibre
  • No Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten and Dairy Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 220G
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten-Free Oats (25%), Gluten-Free Plain Flour (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Dried Banana Chips (15%), Dates, Dark Chocolate Chips (72% Cocoa Mass, Xylitol, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin) (7%), Flaxseed (7%), Baking Powder (Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Corn Starch), Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 5 Mins Prep 20 Mins Cook
  • Quick & Easy
  • You Will Need:
  • 1 egg + 50ml boiling water + 100 mls sunflower/ vegetable oil or melted coconut oil
  • Recommended! Add a mashed banana for extra goodness, flavor & moisture
  • Vegan Version:
  • 1 mashed banana + 50ml boiling water + 100 mls sunflower / vegetable oil or melted coconut oil
  • Directions:
  • 1. Put your Sweetpea Muffin Mix into a bowl and stir through the oil, boiling water and mashed banana, if using.
  • Whisk your egg and stir through.
  • 2. Spoon mixture equally into 6 large muffin or cupcake papers in your muffin tin (can also be made in a loaf tin) and bake in pre-heated 180ºC oven for 20-25 minutes until browned and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool, then devour!
  • Get more goodness
  • Add a handful of chopped nuts-pecans or walnuts to the mixture before baking.

Name and address

  • Sweetpea Pantry Ltd,
  • Niddry Lodge,
  • 51 Holland Street,
  • London,
  • W8 7JB.

Return to

  • Sweetpea Pantry Ltd,
  • Niddry Lodge,
  • 51 Holland Street,
  • London,
  • W8 7JB.
  • SweetpeaPantry.co.uk

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry product Per muffin made with oil & egg
Energy1626Kj1457Kj
-386kcal347kcal
Fat12.0g25.3g
(of which saturates) 6.4g5.7g
Carbohydrate65.1g25.9g
(of which sugars)13.8g5.9g
Fibre6.8g2.9g
Protein7.5g4.4g
Salt1.50.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious and easy.

5 stars

So excited to find these - great flavour and the whole family devoured them. I added the extra banana. Delicious.

Usually bought next

Sweetpea Pantry Flax Brownie Mix Gluten Free 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Moo Free Cocoa Baking Drops 100G

£ 1.70
£1.70/100g

New

Dr Oetker Muffin Cases 75Pc

£ 1.50
£0.02/each

Tesco Finest Free From Tiger Bread 400G

£ 2.50
£0.62/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here