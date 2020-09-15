Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo & Friends Treat size Variety Bag 191g

Product Description
- Freddo & friends treatsize variety bag.
- Cadbury Treatsize Fudge.
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly.
- Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Caramel.
- Milk chocolate with soft caramel (30 %).
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo.
- Milk chocolate.
- Approximately 12 bars = ℮ 191 g
- It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this bag if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packaging.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 191G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 12 treat size
Net Contents
191g ℮
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (18 g) % * / Per Bar (18 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2230 kJ 401 kJ 8400 kJ / - 534 kcal 96 kcal 5 % 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 5.4 g 8 % 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 3.2 g 16 % 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 10 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 10 g 11 % 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.4 g - - Protein 7.4 g 1.3 g 3 % 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (13.5 g) %* / Per Bar (13.5 g) Reference Intakes Energy 1880 kJ 254 kJ 8400 kJ / - 447 kcal 60 kcal 3 % 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 2.1 g 3 % 70 g of which Saturates 8.0 g 1.1 g 5 % 20 g Carbohydrate 75 g 10 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 8.7 g 10 % 90 g Fibre 0.6 g <0.1 g - - Protein 2.3 g 0.3 g 1 % 50 g Salt 0.32 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (14 g) % * / Per Bar (14 g) Reference Intakes Energy 1903 kJ 266 kJ 8400 kJ / - 453 kcal 63 kcal 3 % 2000 kcal Fat 18 g 2.5 g 4 % 70 g of which Saturates 9.3 g 1.3 g 7 % 20 g Carbohydrate 70 g 9.8 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 49 g 6.9 g 8 % 90 g Fibre 0.7 g <0.1 g - - Protein 3.0 g 0.4 g 1 % 50 g Salt 0.65 g 0.09 g 2 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Sodium Carbonates, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (19.5 g) % * / Per Bar (19.5 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2075 kJ 405 kJ 8400 kJ / - 496 kcal 97 kcal 5 % 2000 kcal Fat 26 g 5.1 g 7 % 70 g of which Saturates 15 g 2.9 g 14 % 20 g Carbohydrate 59 g 11 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 52 g 10 g 11 % 90 g Fibre 1.6 g 0.3 g - - Protein 5.7 g 1.1 g 2 % 50 g Salt 0.30 g 0.06 g 1 % 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
