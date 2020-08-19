By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Curly Wurly 6 Pack 129G

£ 1.00
£0.78/100g

Offer

Each 21.5 g contains
  • Energy409 kJ 97 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.8 g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0 g
    10%
  • Sugars11 g
    12%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1903 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? With an assortment of chocolatey zones to explore, it's great fun for all the family. Reservations advised. Call +44 121 393 6004 or visit cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 97 calories per bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 129G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 21.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (21.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1903 kJ409 kJ8400 kJ /
-453 kcal97 kcal2000 kcal
Fat18 g3.8 g70 g
of which Saturates9.3 g2.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate70 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars49 g11 g90 g
Fibre0.7 g0.1 g-
Protein3.0 g0.6 g50 g
Salt0.65 g0.14 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

