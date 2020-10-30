Wish Upon A Star Forest Friends Lip Balm 3 X 7G
Product Description
- WISH UPON A STAR FOREST FRIENDS LIP BALM 3 X 7G
- This woodland Lip Balm Trio is a Fairy essential!
- Love your planet!
- Recycle Me
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- Pack size: 21G
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidam, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polybutene, Ozokerite, Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba, Synthetic Wax, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, May contain CI 15850, CI 42090, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply small amount of lip balm to lips.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin, In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use, Avoid contact with eyes, If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
