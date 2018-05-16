Tesco Katsu Curry Sauce 180G

- Energy350kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ
Product Description
- A sauce made with coconut and curry powder.
- AROMATIC & WARMING Carefully prepared with coconut and curry spices
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut (11%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder (3%) [Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Star Anise, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder], Apple, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Lemongrass, Demerara Sugar, Lime Juice, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Yellow Soya Bean, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Fennel, Star Anise, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Soya Bean, Alcohol.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Chilled: 800W/900W 2 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results stir fry. Remove all packaging. Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute. WOK Chilled 1 min
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|389kJ
|350kJ
|94kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020