By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Katsu Curry Sauce 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Katsu Curry Sauce 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy350kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ

Product Description

  • A sauce made with coconut and curry powder.
  • AROMATIC & WARMING Carefully prepared with coconut and curry spices
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut (11%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder (3%) [Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Star Anise, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder], Apple, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Lemongrass, Demerara Sugar, Lime Juice, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Yellow Soya Bean, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Fennel, Star Anise, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Soya Bean, Alcohol.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Chilled: 800W/900W 2 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results stir fry. Remove all packaging. Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute. WOK Chilled 1 min

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy389kJ350kJ94kcal84kcal
Fat7.2g6.5g
Saturates3.2g2.9g
Carbohydrate5.2g4.7g
Sugars2.9g2.6g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein1.2g1.1g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here