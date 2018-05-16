By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
JP Chenet Grenache-Cinsault Rose 2.25 Litres

JP Chenet Grenache-Cinsault Rose 2.25 Litres
Product Description

  • Rosé Wine
  • A shiny salmon-pink rosé, our grenache-cinsault reveals a very expressive bouquet of fresh red fruit and strawberry. Fine and elegant on the palate, this wine is the perfect companion for salads, grilled dishes and shellfish, but can also be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif.
  • Wine of France
  • Light & crisp
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fine, fresh and elegant on the palate, a perfect balance.

Region of Origin

South of France

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • The grapes ar e harvested when ripe, destemmed and crushed. Maceration takes place at low temperature followed by a filtration of the must after pr essing. Fermentation at a very low temperature to preserve all the aromas. The wine is aged in stainless steel vats in an inert atmosphere at low temperature

History

  • Pays d'Oc - Indication Géographique Protégée : Vineyards in southern France.

Regional Information

  • ........................................

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Box

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 8-10°C.

Name and address

  • J.P. Chenet Négociant,
  • At F-33720 Landiras,
  • F-67290 Petersbach.

Return to

  • J.P. Chenet Négociant,
  • At F-33720 Landiras,
  • F-67290 Petersbach.
  • jpchenet.com

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

