JP Chenet Grenache-Cinsault Rose 2.25 Litres

Product Description
- Rosé Wine
- A shiny salmon-pink rosé, our grenache-cinsault reveals a very expressive bouquet of fresh red fruit and strawberry. Fine and elegant on the palate, this wine is the perfect companion for salads, grilled dishes and shellfish, but can also be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif.
- Wine of France
- Light & crisp
- Pack size: 2.25L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Fine, fresh and elegant on the palate, a perfect balance.
Region of Origin
South of France
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP
Type of Closure
Other
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Cinsault
Vinification Details
- The grapes ar e harvested when ripe, destemmed and crushed. Maceration takes place at low temperature followed by a filtration of the must after pr essing. Fermentation at a very low temperature to preserve all the aromas. The wine is aged in stainless steel vats in an inert atmosphere at low temperature
History
- Pays d'Oc - Indication Géographique Protégée : Vineyards in southern France.
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at 8-10°C.
Name and address
- J.P. Chenet Négociant,
- At F-33720 Landiras,
- F-67290 Petersbach.
- jpchenet.com
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
