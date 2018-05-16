By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 100G

Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with sea salt and a smooth melting caramel filling (49%)
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindor, created by Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistible smooth
  • Highly meltable
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Caramel 2% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Skim Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Sea Salt (Fleur de Sel) 0.2%, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31 % min, Milk Solids: 20 % min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable, keep cool

Produce of

Manufactured in Switzerland

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
  • CH-8802,
  • Kilchberg.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO BOX 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2590 kJ/
-624 kcal
Fat 47 g
- of which saturates 36 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
- of which sugars 43 g
Protein 4.8 g
Salt 0.44 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

