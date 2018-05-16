Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 100G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate with sea salt and a smooth melting caramel filling (49%)
- Lindor, created by Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistible smooth
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Caramel 2% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Skim Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Sea Salt (Fleur de Sel) 0.2%, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31 % min, Milk Solids: 20 % min
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable, keep cool
Produce of
Manufactured in Switzerland
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
- CH-8802,
- Kilchberg.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO BOX 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2590 kJ/
|-
|624 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which saturates
|36 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|- of which sugars
|43 g
|Protein
|4.8 g
|Salt
|0.44 g
