Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Vegetable 568G

Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Vegetable 568G
£ 2.10
£3.70/kg

New

One pie
  • Energy1222kJ 292kcal
    15%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Shortcrust pastry bases filled with vegan chicken pieces, peas and carrots in gravy, topped with a light puff pastry lid.
  • 100% Plant Based Succulent pieces of wheat based protein with carrots and peas
  • Pack size: 568G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegan Protein (15%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Coriander, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Yeast Extract], Palm Oil, Carrot, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Pea Protein, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Potato Starch, Flavouring, White Pepper, Sage, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Spices, Lovage Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Bake until golden brown. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

568g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne pie (133g**)Per 100g
Energy1222kJ919kJ292kcal219kcal
Fat12.5g9.4g
Saturates5.6g4.2g
Carbohydrate33.3g25.0g
Sugars2.7g2.0g
Fibre2.3g1.7g
Protein10.4g7.8g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 568g typically weighs 532g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

