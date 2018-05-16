Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Vegetable 568G
New
- Energy1222kJ 292kcal15%
- Fat12.5g18%
- Saturates5.6g28%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222kJ
Product Description
- 4 Shortcrust pastry bases filled with vegan chicken pieces, peas and carrots in gravy, topped with a light puff pastry lid.
- 100% Plant Based Succulent pieces of wheat based protein with carrots and peas
- Pack size: 568G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegan Protein (15%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Coriander, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Yeast Extract], Palm Oil, Carrot, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Pea Protein, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Potato Starch, Flavouring, White Pepper, Sage, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Spices, Lovage Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Bake until golden brown. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Net Contents
568g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One pie (133g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1222kJ
|919kJ
|292kcal
|219kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|33.3g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|10.4g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 568g typically weighs 532g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
