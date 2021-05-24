Pepsi Max 500Ml +50% Extra Free
Offer
- Energy5kJ 1kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
- 50% Extra Free**
- **Based on the RRP of a 500ml pack.
- Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
- Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
- Maximum Taste
- No sugar
- Pack size: 750ML
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Best Before End: See Cap/Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 3 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Distributor address
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call us in ROI on 1800 696 127, GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, visit our Contact Us page on our website or drop us a line on our social platforms.
- www.pepsimax.ie
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|2kJ/0.4kcal
|5kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Bottle contains 3 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021