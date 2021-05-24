We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pepsi Max 500Ml +50% Extra Free

Pepsi Max 500Ml +50% Extra Free
£ 1.20
£0.16/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml:
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • 50% Extra Free**
  • **Based on the RRP of a 500ml pack.
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Maximum Taste
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Cap/Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy2kJ/0.4kcal5kJ/1kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
of which Sugars0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Bottle contains 3 servings--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

