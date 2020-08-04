Happy Rainbow Yogurt Strawberry & Lime 5X90ml
New
Product Description
- Ice cream with yoghurt, strawberry ice cream and lemon-lime ice cream.
- At Wall’s, we were inspired by your #RainbowTrail bringing hope and happiness to your local communities. Let’s continue spreading happiness and hope together and honour our NHS heroes with a Wall’s Happy Rainbow. All Happy Rainbow profits will be donated to NHS Charities Together. Wall's Happy Rainbow Yoghurt, Strawberry and Lime ice cream is the perfect sweet snack. The irresistible flavours of creamy yoghurt, fruity strawberry and zesty lime are packed into this delicious lolly. Kids will be over the moon when they go for this rainbow on a stick! At only 86kcal per portion, these ice lollies are the perfect snack for any occasion- especially as a treat on a hot summer's day. Our Happy Rainbow ice cream lollies are Responsibly Made for Kids Certified, this means that they have been formulated according to our set nutritional criteria for calories, saturated fat and sugar. Only 12 g or less of sugar per portion fits perfectly with Wall's belief that the occasional treat has its place in a balanced diet and active lifestyle. To show their support, members of the community are paying tribute to NHS workers with rainbow art to create “a sign of hope” during these unprecedented times. By creating Happy Rainbow, we wanted to spread hope and happiness together and honour our NHS heroes. All Happy Rainbow profits will be donated to NHS Charities Together. For more information please visit www.wallsicecream.com/uk/happy-rainbow.html
- Wall's Happy Rainbow Yoghurt, Strawberry and Lime ice cream is a frozen dessert made with yoghurt, strawberry ice cream and lemon-lime ice cream
- 100% of profits from the sale of this ice cream goes to NHS charities
- Ice cream lolly made without artificial colours or flavourings
- This ice lolly is made with fresh yoghurt
- One portion of this sweet treat contains only 86 kcal and is Responsibly Made for Kids Certified, meaning that it has less than 110 kcal, 3 g of saturated fat and 12 g of sugar per portion
- This sweet treat is suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, yoghurt (MILK) (15%), sugar, glucose syrup, strawberry juice from concentrate (5.8%), coconut oil, whey powder (MILK), skimmed MILK powder, lemon juice from concentrate (0.8%), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), red beetroot juice concentrate, acidity regulator (citric acid), lime juice from concentrate (0.3%), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum), flavourings, colours (curcumin, annatto), spirulina concentrate. May contain: nuts and peanuts
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Produce of
Slovenia
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
450 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|695 kJ
|402 kJ
|361 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|166 kcal
|96 kcal
|86 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|6.5 g
|3.8 g
|3.4 g
|5%
|of which saturates (g)
|5.7 g
|3.3 g
|3 g
|15%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|24 g
|14 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|20 g
|12 g
|10 g
|11%
|Protein (g)
|3 g
|1.8 g
|1.6 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.13 g
|0.07 g
|0.07 g
|1%
|1 portion = 52 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
