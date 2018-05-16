Tanqueray Gin Duo 100Ml And Glass

Product Description
- London Dry Gin
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- Distilled four times, made from the world's finest botanicals.
- Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Distilled Gin
- Made with bittersweet Seville orange.
- Fortune favours the brave. Back in the 1830's Charles Tanqueray wasn't afraid to mix his bold ideas. His ingenious pursuit for perfection paid off, creating Tanqueray London Dry, a perfectly balanced gin and one of the most awarded gins in the world.
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin 50ml
- Alc. 43.1% Vol.
- 2.2 UK Units.
- Product of the UK.
- Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Distilled Gin
- Alc. 41.3% Vol.
- 2.1 UK Units.
- Product of the UK.
- This pack contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age. Please drink responsibly.
Preparation and Usage
- The bartender's choice for the perfect G&T. Best enjoyed with tonic and a wedge of lime.
- Tanqueray Copa Glass
- Wash before use. Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
