Kinder Chocolate Bars 24 X 12.5G

Per bar (12.5g)
- Energy
- 296kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate with a Milky Filling
- Be Treatwise.net
- For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
- Each bar of Kinder Chocolate contains a delicious milky filling covered with a fine milk chocolate coating.
- The taste kids love in child friendly portions!
- Large pack perfect for stocking up your cupboard!
- Did You Know?
- Kinder Chocolate was created in 1968 with kids' joy in mind, that's why it comes in Small Portions.
- Each Kinder Chocolate bar is individually wrapped to help parents treat their kids in moderation.
- Have you tried our Medium Bars for bigger hands?
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
- 24 individually wrapped small bars of Kinder Chocolate
- Made with more milk less cocoa
- Individually wrapped for freshness
- Made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 33% - Total Cocoa constituents: 13%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32% Minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best Before: see side of pack
Number of uses
Bars per pack = 24
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Contact us at 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
24 x 12.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar (12.5g)
|%RI* per bar
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2360/566
|296/71
|4%
|Fat g
|35
|4.4
|6%
|of which Saturates g
|22.6
|2.8
|14%
|Carbohydrates g
|53.5
|6.7
|3%
|of which Sugars g
|53.3
|6.7
|7%
|Protein g
|8.7
|1.1
|2%
|Salt g
|0.313
|0.039
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.