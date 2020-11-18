Hipp Organic 2 Follow On Baby Milk Ready To Feed Bottle 6 Month Plus 200Ml
Product Description
- Ready to feed organic follow on milk
- Made from gentle organic ingredients (gentle because no pesticides are used in the pastures where our cows graze) to complement the weaning diet from 6 months onwards when moving from breast or infant milk feeding.
- Stefan Hipp, one of the fourth-generation family owners of HiPP organic, personally guarantees every product we make, just as his family has done for over 120 years. HiPP organic quality is something particularly special and very important to us. We don't just meet EU organic standards, we exceed them. To achieve this, we work with nature rather than against it, in a sustainable way that protects bio-diversity, helping us to produce the best possible organic ingredients.
- HiPP organic - good natured since 1899
- HiPP organic follow on milk is not suitable for vegetarians.
- EU Organic - AT-BIO-902, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Bottle - Recycle
- Cap - Recycle
- Ready to feed recyclable bottle
- Contains vitamins C, D and iron which contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whey Product, Organic Skimmed Milk, Water, Organic Cream, Organic Lactose, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Rapeseed Oil), Organic Glacto-Oligosaccharides from Organic Lactose, Organic Emulsifier Lecithins, Fish Oil, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Sulphate, L-Phenylalanine, Potassium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, L-Tryptophan, Potassium Citrate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin E, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
For best before date, see base of bottle.
Produce of
Made in Austria
Preparation and Usage
- Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully, failure to do so may make your baby ill.
- 1. Check best before date and shake well before use.
- 2. Remove plastic lid and gently squeeze bottle to check if foil seal is intact.
- 3. Pour required amount of milk into a bottle or beaker.
- 4. Feed at room temperature or warm if desired (check temperature before feeding).
- 5. For hygiene reasons, discard any unfinished feed in bottle or beaker as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
- Important feeding information
- - Do not heat feds in a microwave - hot spots may occur which could cause scalding.
- - A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding.
- - Clean your baby's teeth regularly and introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged frequent contact of teeth with milk fees, which may increase the risk of tooth decay.
- - Unused milk left in this bottle can be resealed and stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.
- Feeding guide
- Babies from 6 months onwards need about 500ml to 600ml of HiPP organic follow-on milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or added to other foods. However this is only a guide and your baby may needs more or less than this. If you would like more advice, please check your health professional.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow-on milk is intended for use after 6 months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to star weaning, including any exception to 6 moths of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional, based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
Return to
- Contact us: 0800 298 4477
- hipp.co.uk
- hello@hipp.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 10 ml feed†
|Energy
|285kJ/68kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|mono-unsaturates
|1.6g
|polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|of which: linoleic acid (omega-6 fatty acid)
|0.48g
|linolenic acid (omega-3 fatty acid)
|0.07g
|docosahexaenoic acid
|13.6mg
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|of which: sugars
|7.2g
|of which: lactose
|7.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|of which: galacto-oligosaccharides
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Sodium
|20mg
|Potassium
|84mg
|Chloride
|52mg
|Calcium
|70mg
|Phosphorus
|40mg
|Magnesium
|6.3mg
|Iron
|1.0mg
|Zinc
|0.50mg
|Copper
|0.054mg
|Manganese
|0.0070mg
|Fluoride
|< 0.010mg
|Selenium
|3.9µg (20%*)
|Iodine
|14µg (18%*)
|Vitamin A
|56µg
|Vitamin D
|1.6µg (23%*)
|Vitamin E
|0.80mg (16%*)
|Vitamin K
|3.1µg (26%*)
|Vitamin C
|10mg (22%*)
|Vitamin B1 (thiamine)
|0.037mg
|Vitamin B2 (riboflavin)
|0.16mg (26%*)
|Niacin
|0.53mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.042mg
|Folic acid
|10µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.10µg
|Biotin
|1.6µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.35mg
|†Typical values per 100ml
|-
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
