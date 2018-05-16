Dead Man's Fingers Mango Rum 70cl

Product Description
- DEAD MANS FINGERS MANGO RUM 70CL
- Exotic, magnificent mango. Inspired by our original Spiced Rum from the Rum & Crab Shack in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, this rum has the aroma of sweet mango, a touch of vanilla, and the tang of citrus. It will make the perfect mango Daiquiri or, for something simple and refreshing, add lemonade, ice, and a wedge of lime.
- 26.3 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- Cornish soul
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Bottled on behalf of:
- The Cornish Rum Co. Ltd.
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
- www.deadmansfingers.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
