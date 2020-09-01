By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

& Soda Mexican Lime Vodka Soda 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
& Soda Mexican Lime Vodka Soda 330Ml
£ 2.25
£6.82/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Triple Distilled Vodka, Soda Water & Natural Lime Flavours
  • Design: madebyanalogue.co.uk
  • &Soda® is a refreshing, no-nonsense, sugar free, sweetener free, and gluten free alcoholic beverage with only 99 calories per can.
  • 1.7 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • Only 99 cals
  • All natural
  • Zero carbs
  • Sugar and sweetener free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Sugar free

Information

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before. See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled and enjoy!

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • &Soda Ltd.,
  • 20 King Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS27 9ER.

Return to

  • &Soda Ltd.,
  • 20 King Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS27 9ER.
  • andsoda.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

& Soda Florida Orange Vodka Soda 330Ml

£ 2.25
£6.82/litre

Offer

& Soda British Raspberry Vodka Soda 330Ml

£ 2.25
£6.82/litre

Offer

White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry 330Ml

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Offer

Brewdog Hard Seltzer White Peach & Mango 330Ml

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here