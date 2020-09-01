& Soda Mexican Lime Vodka Soda 330Ml
- Triple Distilled Vodka, Soda Water & Natural Lime Flavours
- Design: madebyanalogue.co.uk
- &Soda® is a refreshing, no-nonsense, sugar free, sweetener free, and gluten free alcoholic beverage with only 99 calories per can.
- 1.7 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- Only 99 cals
- All natural
- Zero carbs
- Sugar and sweetener free
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ML
- Sugar free
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before. See Base of Can
- Serve chilled and enjoy!
- Free From Sweeteners
- &Soda Ltd.,
- 20 King Street,
- Leeds,
- LS27 9ER.
- &Soda Ltd.,
- 20 King Street,
- Leeds,
- LS27 9ER.
- andsoda.co.uk
330ml ℮
