By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tetley's Smooth Ale 12 X 440Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tetley's Smooth Ale 12 X 440Ml
£ 9.00
£1.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ale Beer
  • Tetley's Smooth Ale is a creamy ale created with a nutty roasted, full-bodied flavour, classic hop aroma and crisp bitterness on the palate.
  • Tetley's was established in 1822, by an ambitious young man called Joshua Tetley, with his experience in the family malting business and the belief in its motto ‘Quality Pays'. After nearly two centuries of perfecting the brewing process, the name Tetley's is synonymous with smooth, tasty beer created from a perfect combination of traditional and modern brewing techniques.
  • What makes Tetley's different to others? Its the unique double strain of yeast that gives Tetley's beer it's unique taste and aroma. The very same yeast used by Tetley's since 1822.
  • Enjoy Tetley's Smooth Ale with classic pub grub; bangers and mash or a hearty pie.
  • 12 x 1.6 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Can - Metal - Widely Recycled
  • Box - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Same Smooth Satisfying Taste Of Tetley's
  • Pack size: 5.28L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Hops, Nitrogen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • A creamy ale created with a nutty roasted, full-bodied flavour, classic hop aroma and crisp bitterness on the palate

ABV

3.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Can. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Joshua Tetley & Son Limited,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Joshua Tetley & Son Limited,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685
  • www.tetleysbeer.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 138kJ/33kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.7g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0.3g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.50
£1.43/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here