Tetley's Smooth Ale 12 X 440Ml

Product Description
- Ale Beer
- Tetley's Smooth Ale is a creamy ale created with a nutty roasted, full-bodied flavour, classic hop aroma and crisp bitterness on the palate.
- Tetley's was established in 1822, by an ambitious young man called Joshua Tetley, with his experience in the family malting business and the belief in its motto ‘Quality Pays'. After nearly two centuries of perfecting the brewing process, the name Tetley's is synonymous with smooth, tasty beer created from a perfect combination of traditional and modern brewing techniques.
- What makes Tetley's different to others? Its the unique double strain of yeast that gives Tetley's beer it's unique taste and aroma. The very same yeast used by Tetley's since 1822.
- Enjoy Tetley's Smooth Ale with classic pub grub; bangers and mash or a hearty pie.
- 12 x 1.6 UK Units per can
- Same Smooth Satisfying Taste Of Tetley's
- Pack size: 5.28L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Hops, Nitrogen
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- A creamy ale created with a nutty roasted, full-bodied flavour, classic hop aroma and crisp bitterness on the palate
ABV
3.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Name and address
- Joshua Tetley & Son Limited,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685
- www.tetleysbeer.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|138kJ/33kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
