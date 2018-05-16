Oriel Merlot 750Ml

Product Description
- Merlot
- Our Oriel Merlot shows a deep purple colour, with ripe notes of forest berries and delicate spice on the nose. Its silky, rounded berry fruit on the palate makes it a perfect partner to Italian cuisine. BBQs and roasted meats.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Vin de France
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Castel Freres
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Florian Debiesse
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot
Vinification Details
- The grapes are selected and then harvested at optimum ripeness in terms flavour and alcohol, destemmed and then crushed. The juice is then fermented for 6 to 12 days in stainless steel tanks at temperatures below 35°C to ensure the wine is kept in perfect condition. The wine is gently pressed, racked, filtered and bottled.
History
- Our Oriel Merlot is a welcome addition to our Oriel range, sitting along-side the Luberon Rosé and our new Oriel Sauvignon Blanc.
Regional Information
- The majority of this 2019 Vin de France Merlot comes from the South West of France
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Product of France
Importer address
- Brand Phoenix Ltd.,
- Shakespeare House,
- 168 Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
750ml ℮
