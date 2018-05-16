By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oriel Merlot 750Ml

image 1 of Oriel Merlot 750Ml
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot
  • Our Oriel Merlot shows a deep purple colour, with ripe notes of forest berries and delicate spice on the nose. Its silky, rounded berry fruit on the palate makes it a perfect partner to Italian cuisine. BBQs and roasted meats.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  Our Oriel Merlot shows a deep purple colour, with ripe notes of forest berries and delicate spice on the nose

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Florian Debiesse

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are selected and then harvested at optimum ripeness in terms flavour and alcohol, destemmed and then crushed. The juice is then fermented for 6 to 12 days in stainless steel tanks at temperatures below 35°C to ensure the wine is kept in perfect condition. The wine is gently pressed, racked, filtered and bottled.

History

  • Our Oriel Merlot is a welcome addition to our Oriel range, sitting along-side the Luberon Rosé and our new Oriel Sauvignon Blanc.

Regional Information

  • The majority of this 2019 Vin de France Merlot comes from the South West of France

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Importer address

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd.,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd.,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

