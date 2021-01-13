By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Mint Biscuits 110G

Maltesers Mint Biscuits 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
Clubcard Price
Biscuits = ~22g
  • Energy465kJ 111kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured biscuits containing crisp honeycomb pieces coated in milk chocolate
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Snap 'Em Crunch 'Em Love 'Em
  • Snap 'N' Share!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (45%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Crisp Honeycomb Pieces (Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt), Salt, Flavouring (Peppermint Flavouring), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best before date see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings 2 Biscuits = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Number of portions and portion size: Approx. 5 x 22g

Name and address

  UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  Box 3856,
  Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 Biscuits (22g)% RI*RI* for adults
Energy (kJ) / (kcal)2112kJ / 504kcal465kJ / 111kcal 6% / 6%8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat (g)25g5.5g8%70g
of which Saturates (g)13g2.9g15%20g
Carbohydrate (g)61g14g5%260g
of which Sugars (g)34g7.5g8%90g
Protein (g)7g1.5g3%50g
Salt (g)0.68g0.15g3%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Number of portions and portion size: Approx. 5 x 22g----

