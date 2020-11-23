Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G

Delicious!
Delicious!
Keep off them, they're mine.
Oh my...what can I say. More, more, more please. I downed them in five minutes and still wanted more.
Perfect orange flavour in favourite button choccy
These are amazing. So more-ish and such a great flavour. Hope they're around for Christmas.
Was really excited about trying these but ended up
Was really excited about trying these but ended up disapointed. i kinda feel like they may have reduced the sugar in these which makes them not very good, They deffo need a bit more sugar in them
Nice but not special
These are classic, nice dairy milk with a decent orange flavour. I don’t think they’re as good as a Terry's as they lack that depth of flavour but they are a nice spin on a classic flavour combination and offer something a little bit different to regular buttons. I did find them quite thin though as they lack the thickness of usual giant buttons which was a bit disappointing. They’re nice but I wouldn’t say groundbreaking.
Be careful... It's too good to be true!
Waooo this new cadbury product is amazing. A wonderful mix between the incredible cadbury dairy milk chocolate with a perfect orange twist. This product makes you have an incredible sensory journey. By far the best orange product on the market! Once tried it's impossible to stop!
Orange you hungry
Do yourself a flavour and get in on these. You'll hear people say "I don't like Cadbury anymore, bleehhh, they changed the recipe"- don't listen to the naysayers. You'll hear people say 'I only get Terry's choc orange at Christmas' - these people are better, but still wrong. The orange is a perfectly tuned compliment to the dairy milk, and the fact that Cadbury is finally flirting with the tangy twist just makes me hopeful for the future. If anything can save 2020, it's Cadbury Orange buttons.
Fantastic, I hope they’re here to stay!
I bought these for my good friend Marky boy as a treat for him. He’s a complete choc addict, especially when it comes to all things chocolate orange! Needless to say I tasted a few (when he eventually offered!) and they are absolutely fantastic. Classic Cadbury creamy smooth chocolate with a lovely tangy twist of orange. The best part was watching the enjoyment Marky Boy had eating them though - think of the scene in Shawshank Redemption where Andy Dufresne gives the beers to his friends. Today, I was Andy.
10/10 delicious
10/10 delicious
If you’re a chocolate orange fan,these are a must!
I’m a big chocolate orange fan at the best of times, but when I spotted these they went straight in the basket! Really lovely smooth orange chocolate. Not sickly like other chocolate orange you can buy.