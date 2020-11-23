By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G

4.6(10)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g
Each 25 g contains
  • Energy557 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.6 g
    11%
  • Saturates4.4 g
    22%
  • Sugars14 g
    16%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2226 kJ

Product Description

  • Orange flavoured milk chocolates.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Classic Cadbury Dairy Milk infused with real orange oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Orange Oil, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). Approx. 4 portions per pack. 10x pieces = 1 Portion

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 10 pieces (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2226 kJ557 kJ8400 kJ /
-533 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g7.6 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.4 g1.8 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Keep off them, they're mine.

5 stars

Oh my...what can I say. More, more, more please. I downed them in five minutes and still wanted more.

Perfect orange flavour in favourite button choccy

5 stars

These are amazing. So more-ish and such a great flavour. Hope they're around for Christmas.

Was really excited about trying these but ended up

2 stars

Was really excited about trying these but ended up disapointed. i kinda feel like they may have reduced the sugar in these which makes them not very good, They deffo need a bit more sugar in them

Nice but not special

4 stars

These are classic, nice dairy milk with a decent orange flavour. I don’t think they’re as good as a Terry's as they lack that depth of flavour but they are a nice spin on a classic flavour combination and offer something a little bit different to regular buttons. I did find them quite thin though as they lack the thickness of usual giant buttons which was a bit disappointing. They’re nice but I wouldn’t say groundbreaking.

Be careful... It's too good to be true!

5 stars

Waooo this new cadbury product is amazing. A wonderful mix between the incredible cadbury dairy milk chocolate with a perfect orange twist. This product makes you have an incredible sensory journey. By far the best orange product on the market! Once tried it's impossible to stop!

Orange you hungry

5 stars

Do yourself a flavour and get in on these. You'll hear people say "I don't like Cadbury anymore, bleehhh, they changed the recipe"- don't listen to the naysayers. You'll hear people say 'I only get Terry's choc orange at Christmas' - these people are better, but still wrong. The orange is a perfectly tuned compliment to the dairy milk, and the fact that Cadbury is finally flirting with the tangy twist just makes me hopeful for the future. If anything can save 2020, it's Cadbury Orange buttons.

Fantastic, I hope they’re here to stay!

5 stars

I bought these for my good friend Marky boy as a treat for him. He’s a complete choc addict, especially when it comes to all things chocolate orange! Needless to say I tasted a few (when he eventually offered!) and they are absolutely fantastic. Classic Cadbury creamy smooth chocolate with a lovely tangy twist of orange. The best part was watching the enjoyment Marky Boy had eating them though - think of the scene in Shawshank Redemption where Andy Dufresne gives the beers to his friends. Today, I was Andy.

10/10 delicious

5 stars

10/10 delicious

If you’re a chocolate orange fan,these are a must!

5 stars

I’m a big chocolate orange fan at the best of times, but when I spotted these they went straight in the basket! Really lovely smooth orange chocolate. Not sickly like other chocolate orange you can buy.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Milk Chocolate Orange Fingers 114G

£ 1.55
£1.36/100g

Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G

£ 1.95
£1.25/100g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 0.98
£0.72/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here