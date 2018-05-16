By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nomo Caramel Filled Chocolate Drops 93G

Nomo Caramel Filled Chocolate Drops 93G
£ 4.00
£4.31/100g

Product Description

  • Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a vegan caramel flavour centre (35%).
  • NOMO's Caramel Choc Drops are pure pleasure in every bite. Made with creamy choc and filled with smooth vegan
  • caramel, they are not only vegan but also free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts. It's time to celebrate No Missing Out.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Insert - Recycle
  • Foil - Recycle
  • The NOMO and NO Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
  • Nο Missing Out
  • Free from Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 93G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Shea Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

93g = 12 x 7.8g

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Importer address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • Building F,
  • Unit 24,
  • 16 Mars Road,
  • Lane Cove West,
  • NSW 2066,

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15 PK33,

Net Contents

93g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7.8g
Energy2138kJ167kJ
-511kcal40kcal
Fat28g2.2g
-of which saturates16g1.3g
Carbohydrate62g4.8g
-of which sugars40g3.1g
Protein2.1g0.2g
Salt0.30g0.02g
93g = 12 x 7.8g--

