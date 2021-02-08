We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weleda Skin Food Light Moisturiser 75Ml

Weleda Skin Food Light Moisturiser 75Ml

4.7(50)
Weleda Skin Food Light Moisturiser 75MlCertified Natural Skin CareWWW.NATRUE.ORGDiscover more: www.weleda.com
A lighter Weleda Skin Food for normal to dry skin.Skin food light brings immediate comfort to dry skin. The silky lotion combines organic sunflower oil with natural extracts of calendula, pansy and chamomile. It provides the skin with instant moisture and protects from drying out. The light formulation helps support regeneration of the skin's protective barrier. Quickly absorbed it is ideal for on the go and leaves the skin soft and feeling protected. Suitable for face or body.
Weleda - in harmony with nature and the human beingSince 1926. Weleda's skin food is loved worldwide as a miracle worker for very dry and rough skin. Now also available: skin food light for lighter all-round skincare. Skin food body butter for pampering skin nourishment and skin food lip balm for chapped lips that need instant comfort.
Intensive, instant moisturising skin careFor dry skinWith Precious Organic Ingredients
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Limonene*, Viola Tricolor Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Lanolin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Fragrance (Parfum)*, Linalool*, Geraniol*, Citral*, *From Natural Essential Oils Organic ingredient

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Apply on dry areas such as hands, feet or elbows and allow to soak well in.

