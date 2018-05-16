Casillo Plain White Flour 1Kg

Product Description
- Plain white flour
- Soft wheat "00" flour
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Soft Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy
Storage
Best before: see top labelStore in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Molino Casillo S.p.A.,
- Via Sant'Elia Z.I.,
- 70033 Corato (BA),
- Italia.
Return to
Net Contents
1000g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1464 kJ
|-
|345 kcal
|Fat
|0,9 g
|of which saturates
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|of which sugars
|1,7 g
|Fibre
|2,5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|0 g
