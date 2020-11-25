Tesco Finest 8 Belgian Chocolate Profiteroles 161G
Product Description
- Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream and a pot of Belgian chocolate sauce.
- Light choux pastry filled with British cream and served with a pot of rich, smooth Belgian chocolate sauce.
- Pack size: 161G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (39%), Belgian Chocolate Sauce (31%) [Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cream (Milk), Evaporated Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Water, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Milk Sugar, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W & 900W 10 secs
Remove lid from sauce pot and place on a microwaveable plate. Profiteroles are not suitable for heating.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before pouring over profiteroles or dipping.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
161g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (81g)
|Energy
|1598kJ
|1295kJ
|385kcal
|312kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|23.5g
|Saturates
|13.8g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0g
|20.3g
|Sugars
|15.4g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
