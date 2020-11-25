By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 8 Belgian Chocolate Profiteroles 161G

Tesco Finest 8 Belgian Chocolate Profiteroles 161G
£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1295kJ 312kcal
    16%
  • Fat23.5g
    34%
  • Saturates11.2g
    56%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ

Product Description

  • Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream and a pot of Belgian chocolate sauce.
  • Light choux pastry filled with British cream and served with a pot of rich, smooth Belgian chocolate sauce.
  • Pack size: 161G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (39%), Belgian Chocolate Sauce (31%) [Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cream (Milk), Evaporated Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Water, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Milk Sugar, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W & 900W 10 secs
Remove lid from sauce pot and place on a microwaveable plate. Profiteroles are not suitable for heating.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before pouring over profiteroles or dipping.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

161g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (81g)
Energy1598kJ1295kJ385kcal312kcal
Fat29.0g23.5g
Saturates13.8g11.2g
Carbohydrate25.0g20.3g
Sugars15.4g12.4g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein5.5g4.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

