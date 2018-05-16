Tesco Finest Tanzanian Chocolate Frosting 400G
New
- Energy591kJ 141kcal7%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars15.5g17%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour frosting.
- Rich and smooth, made with single origin Tanzanian cocoa powder. For easy filling and piping.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Cocoa Powder (8%), Humectant (Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
Will fill and cover up to an 8 inch (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 33g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|591kJ
|1791kJ
|141kcal
|428kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|22.4g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|11.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|53.7g
|Sugars
|15.5g
|47.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.9g
|Protein
|0.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020