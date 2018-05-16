Creative Cook Thai inspired Panang Curry 100g

Product Description
- A Thai inspired curry paste with creamed coconut, ginger, fish sauce & lemongrass
- A Thai inspired fragrant curry paste with creamed coconut, ginger, fish sauce and zesty lemongrass
- Chilli rating - 1
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Creamed Coconut (10%), Onion Puree, Ginger Puree (6%), Fish Sauce (6%) (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lemongrass (6%), Lime Leaves, Sugar, Onions, Coriander Leaf, Fish Stock (Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Dried White Fish Powder, Water, Onion Powder, Parsley Extract, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Soy Bean, Wheat), Basil, Lime Juice Concentrate, Garlic Puree, Galangal, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Chilli, Turmeric, Coriander Seed
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened use immediately.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add
- 160ml coconut cream, 2 small chicken breasts thinly sliced, 1 small red pepper finely sliced, 60g sugar snap peas
- Cooking Method:
- 1. Add the Creative Cook paste, coconut cream and 3 tbsp. of water to a pan and simmer for 3 minutes.
- 2. Add the chicken and pepper to the sauce, cover and bring to a simmer for 3-5 minutes.
- 3. Add the sugar snap peas and simmer for a further 3-4 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Serve with steamed jasmine rice, roughly chopped Thai basil or fresh coriander and sliced red chillies.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- British Pepper & Spice,
- Brackmills Industrial Estate,
- Rhosili Road,
- Northampton,
- NN4 7AN.
Return to
- British Pepper & Spice,
- Brackmills Industrial Estate,
- Rhosili Road,
- Northampton,
- NN4 7AN.
- www.thecreativecook.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold):
|Energy
|639kJ/153kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|of which sugars
|7.9g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|Protein
|2.7g
|Salt
|3.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020