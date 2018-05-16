By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hop House 13 Lager 12 X 330Ml

Hop House 13 Lager 12 X 330Ml
£ 9.00
£2.28/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • - Hop House 13 is a delicious lager, brewed with malted barley and aromatic hops. It's a crisp and full-flavoured beer with subtle malty notes and fresh hop aromas with hints of apricot and peach. If you like to try new and interesting lagers, then Hop House 13 offers more character, flavour and taste.
  • - Hop House 13 is a premium-crafted lager from the brewers of Guinness. It is a delicious double-hopped lager made with malted barley with subtle malty notes and fresh hop aromas.
  • - Hop House 13 is a distinctive golden lager that is brewed with Guinness yeast, malted barley and the best of hops from both Australia and USA - Galaxy, Topaz, (AUS) and Mosaic (USA).
  • - Hop House 13 has a sweet fruity aroma, with hints of Apricot and Peach, and subtle malt notes breaking through. It is full flavoured while still being crisp and hoppy (but not bitter) with a refreshing clean finish.
  • - Hop House 13 is brewed with the famous Guinness yeast strain using a lower temperature fermentation profile and lager processing techniques. Also, it's double hopped meaning that hops are added at two separate points in the process.
  • - Are you a beer drinker looking for more character and depth from your lager, then Hop House 13 will appeal to you.
  • Hop House 13 was dreamed up by a Guinness master brewer in the Open Gate Brewery and is brewed next door in St James's Gate, Dublin (the home of Guinness). He wanted to create a lager as a gift to his lager loving friends - with more taste and a distinctive flavour than other lagers, but to still be refreshing and easily accessible.
  • Hop House 13 is brewed with the famous Guinness yeast strain using a lower temperature fermentation profile and lager processing techniques. Also, it's double hopped meaning that hops are added at two separate points in the process.
  • Non Returnable Bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • DrinkiQ.com
  • For more information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Please Recycle
  • Brewed by Guinness
  • Taste remastered
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Cereals containing Gluten; i.e., Wheat, Rye, Barley, Oats, Spelt or their hybridized strains and products of these

Tasting Notes

  • Hop House 13 has a sweet fruity aroma, with hints of Apricot and Peach, and subtle malt notes breaking through. It is full flavoured while still being crisp and hoppy (but not bitter) with a refreshing clean finish

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Hop House 13 is best served chilled (between 3-5°C).

Name and address

  Guinness & Co.,
  St James's Gate,
  Dublin,
  Ireland.
  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,

Return to

  • Guinness & Co.,
  • St James's Gate,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.
  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
  Consumer Care Line: 0345 6014558
  www.guinness.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
kJ166549
Kcal40131
Fat 0g0g
Saturates 0g0g
Carbs3g10g
Sugar<1g1g
Protein <1g1g
Salt <0.01g<0.05g

