Tesco Cookie Dough Ice Cream 480Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and dark chocolate chunks.
- Fully Loaded With chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and dark chocolate chunks
- Pack size: 480ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (15%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Salt], Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Dried Egg, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Dark Chocolate Chunks (1%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Vanilla Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
480ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One scoop (67g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|648kJ
|967kJ
|154kcal
|230kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|34.1g
|Sugars
|15.6g
|23.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.3g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
