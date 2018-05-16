By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cookie Dough Ice Cream 480Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cookie Dough Ice Cream 480Ml
£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy648kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars15.6g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and dark chocolate chunks.
  • Fully Loaded With chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and dark chocolate chunks
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (15%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Salt], Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Dried Egg, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Dark Chocolate Chunks (1%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Vanilla Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne scoop (67g)Per 100g
Energy648kJ967kJ154kcal230kcal
Fat5.8g8.7g
Saturates4.8g7.2g
Carbohydrate22.8g34.1g
Sugars15.6g23.3g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein2.3g3.5g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Piggy Paradise Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Finest Ice Cream Salted Caramel 480Ml

£ 2.25
£0.47/100ml

Tesco Winter Wonderland Ice Cream 900Ml

£ 1.70
£0.19/100ml

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here