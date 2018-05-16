Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve 70Cl

Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- The Glenlivet, the original Speyside single malt, has launched The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, a new rum barrel finished single malt Scotch. The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve combines the heritage of Scotch whisky with the flavour and soul of the Caribbean.
- Our founder, George Smith, instilled a culture of creativity within our brand DNA and with The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, we have once again challenged the status quo. At The Glenlivet we are always looking at new ways to explore different flavours to break old whisky conventions. After experimenting with Cognac casks in the past, it seemed only natural that we would set our sights on other cask experiments and rum barrels were next. By bringing rum barrels and Scotch together for the first time in our history, we have brought some bold and tropical Caribbean flavours to our traditional Speyside style.
- 28 UK Units per bottle
- 1 UK Unit per 25ml glass
- 28 x 25ml
- 25ml = 229kJ / 56kcal
- 100ml = 221kcal/916kJ
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- A Portion of this Whisky is finished in barrels that previously held Caribbean Rum
- Rum barrel selection
- Selectively finished in barrels that held caribbean rum
- Intensely smooth and well balanced, with a hint of tropical fruit notes
- Sweet and tropical
- Distilled at the Glenlivet distillery
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, a new rum barrel finished single malt Scotch
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Matured and bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- The Glenlivet Distillery,
- Banffshire,
- AB37 9DB.
Distributor address
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.
Return to
- Questions, Comments or Suggestions - Contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
- www.theglenlivet.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
