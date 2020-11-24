Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Ganache 400G

- Energy657kJ 158kcal8%
Product Description
- Belgian chocolate ganache.
- A rich, versatile ganache made with smooth Belgian chocolate. Use as a topping, glaze, dip or filling. Smooth Belgian chocolate gives our ganache a real richness. It's deliciously versatile too whip it up as a cupcake topping, add butter to make a rich buttercream filling, or simply heat it to make a sophisticated glaze or drizzle. For a festive treat, you can also roll it into little balls and dust with cocoa powder to create indulgent truffles.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Palm Oil, Belgian Chocolate (20%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Soya Lecithins], Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS MICROWAVE 800W 40 secs
Remove the lid and rest on top of the pot. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, then gently stir. Heat for a further 10 seconds and stir. If needed, heat for an additional 10 seconds and stir. Repeat this step until there is a smooth consistency.
Hob
Instructions: HOB 2-3 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Simmer on a low heat for 2-3 minutes. Stir occasionally until the ganache is smooth.
Preparation and Usage
- <p>(Instructions printed on pot label)</p><p>For Piping: If using an electric whisk, use directly from the pot (stored at room temperature) and beat until the colour lightens. If using a balloon whisk, apply minimal heat to soften before mixing (no more than 5 seconds in the microwave).</p><p> </p><p>(Instructions printed on lid label)</p><p><em><strong>Instructions and 7 ways to enjoy</strong></em></p><p><strong>How to Heat</strong></p><p><strong><em>800W Microwave Instructions</em></strong></p><ul> <li>Remove the lid and rest on top of the pot </li> <li>Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, then gently stir </li> <li>Heat for a further 10 seconds and stir </li></ul><p>If needed, heat for an additional 10 seconds and stir. Repeat this step until there is a smooth consistency.</p><p><strong>Coating </strong></p><ul> <li>Prepare a cake with buttercream or frosting, chill for 20 minutes</li> <li>Set the cake on a wire rack over a large bowl and simply heat the ganache as per the instructions. Pour over the cake</li> <li>Allow to set before transferring to a plate or board</li></ul><p><strong>Dripping</strong></p><ol></ol><ul> <li>Heat the ganache as per the instructions</li> <li>Flood the top of the cake with just enough to cover the top</li> <li>Pour the rest into a piping bag and pipe around the top edge, allowing the ganache to gently drip down</li></ul><ul></ul><p><strong>Whipping</strong></p><ul> <li>Whisk the ganache on medium speed for 1-2 minutes or until it becomes pale brown</li> <li>Half fill a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle</li> <li>Pipe on top of cupcake</li></ul><p>Top tip: Whipped ganache can also be used for filling the layers of a cake</p><p><strong>Drizzle</strong></p><ol></ol><ul> <li>Heat the ganache as per the instructions</li> <li>Place the shortbrread or cake to be drizzled on a wire rack set over greaseproof paper</li> <li>Use a spoon to drizzle ganache</li></ul><p><strong>Dipping</strong></p><ul> <li>Heat the ganache as per the instructions</li> <li>Dip fruit, biscuits or marshmallows</li> <li>Sprinkle with your favourite decorations before it sets</li></ul><p><strong>Truffles </strong></p><ul> <li>Chill pot of ganache for 1 hour or until firm and line a baking tray</li> <li>Spoon and shape ½ tbsp of ganache into a rough ball, place on to the baking tray</li> <li>Place in the freezer until firm</li> <li>With cool hands, roll into a ball - wash hands after a couple of rolls</li> <li>Place back into the freezer to become firm, if needed</li> <li>Coat the truffles in your chosen topping</li></ul><p><strong>Pouring </strong></p><ul> <li>Heat the ganache as per the instructions</li> <li>Spoon or pour the ganache into a prepared tart case</li></ul><p>Top tip: Leftover ganache can be used to pour over your favourite fruit or ice cream. </p><ol></ol><p><em><strong> </strong></em></p><p> </p><p> </p><ol></ol><p><br /><strong> </strong><br /><br /><strong> </strong></p><ol></ol>
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1991kJ
|657kJ
|478kcal
|158kcal
|Fat
|31.3g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|15.9g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|44.2g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|33.8g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
