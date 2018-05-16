By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoky Paprika Crunch 45G

Tesco Smoky Paprika Crunch 45G
£ 1.00
£2.23/100g

New

Each pack
  • Energy720kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • A spiced mix of broad bean puffs, chickpea puffs and salted roasted corn.
  • HIGH IN PROTEIN
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Broad Beans (33%), Corn Grits (28%), Chickpeas (28%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Paprika, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach Pack (45g)Per 100g
Energy720kJ / 171kcal1600kJ / 381kcal
Fat3.2g7.1g
Saturates0.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate21.1g46.8g
Sugars0.5g1.0g
Fibre8.1g18.0g
Protein10.5g23.4g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

