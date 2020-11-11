By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tic Tac Fruit Adventure 18G

image 1 of Tic Tac Fruit Adventure 18G
£ 0.60
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Drops.
  • For more information visit: www.tictac.com
  • Tic Tac Fruit Adventure provides little moments of refreshment in a convenient pack with the recognisable Tic Tac rattle. A total of 37 mints.
  • Tic Tac sparks refreshing moments to be enjoyed anywhere and with anyone.

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • A single pack of 18g, ideal for lovers of the Fruit Adventure flavours
  • Perfect for an on the go burst of refreshment or as a little treat for yourself and others
  • Pack size: 18G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrins, Acids (Tartaric, Malic, Citric), Rice Starch, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Spirulina and Apple Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Beta Carotene, Carminic Acid), Powdered Passion Fruit Juice, Powdered Green Apple, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

Net Contents

18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 1663 kJ/ 391kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 94.4 g
of which sugars 91 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0.015 g

